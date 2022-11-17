Recap: Flames Road Trip Starts With Ugly Loss In Tampa, 4-1

Complete Stats

Scoring

1st: TBL 8:03- Stamkos (Sergachev)

2nd: TBL 18:16- PPG Kucherov (Stamkos/Sergachev)

3rd: CGY 4:53- PPG Lindholm (Huberdeau/Toffoli), TBL 5:03- Myers (Unassisted), TBL 19:46- Empty Net Kuckerov (Hagel)

The two game winning streak is over after a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. This was clearly not the ideal way to start the trip and honestly, this one was on Jacob Markstrom. The Flames “top” goaltender allowed an absolute TERRIBLE goal 10 seconds after Calgary finally beat Andrei Vasilevskiy to make it 2-1 and that pretty much buried the Flames. Philippe Meyers was the benefit of Markstrom’s generosity as he scored his first goal of the season by firing a puck from the blueline at an unscreened, unblocked, full viewed Calgary goaltender. An absolute BRUTAL goal for an alleged top level keeper to give up in a one goal game.

And yes, the Flames out shot the Bolts 40-24, but Markstrom’s gaffe was the backbreaker on the evening. No disrespect to Vasilevskiy at the other end of the ice as he was a wall for the most part, but Calgary just didn’t have it in the offensive end tonight even with the Tampa goalie looking shaky in the second period. The Flames were so strong in the second frame, but they got nothing from it.

The Flames were able to deposit a PPG into the back of the Tampa net in the third period and it looked like maybe Calgary would get some momentum and get back in this game, but alas, Jacob Markstrom had other ideas giving up a garbage goal that broke the Flames back and Calgary starts a 6 game in 10 day road trip off with a loss that didn’t need to happen.

Highlights

Final Thoughts

-Another dumb and untimely penalty helped put Tampa up 2-0. Rasmus Andersson was sent to the box and the Flames did the best they could to kill it, but with the Lightning fire power, you can only hold that unit down for so long. So once again, a penalty sinks the Flames.

-These lines have to be adjusted. We love Milan Lucic, but he’s got to be taken out of the top six. And honestly, a lot of these “plugs” need to be scratched or relegated to the 4th line. Also, would it kill the Flames to bring up a kid and throw them in the lineup?

-It’s time to give Dan Vladar more than one start a week. Let Markstrom sit and watch because he’s not helping the team at all.

Flame Of The Game

Elias Lindholm (C): 1 goal, 3 SOG, 1 hit, 44% faceoffs

What’s Next?

11/19: Calgary Flames @ Florida Panthers