The Morning After Tampa Bay: Kucherov Stays Hot Against The Flames

The Morning After

Recap - NHL Standings

Tidbits

-Kucherov Likes The Flames: Nikita Kucherov has made a living making the Flames miserable and continued that trend last night. Kucherov had two goals in Tampa’s 4-1 victory giving him 16 points in 15 career games against the Flames.

-Hedman Still Coming Up Empty: I guess this is good news? Victor Hedman was held off the scoresheet and once again was unable to find the back on the net against Calgary. In his very solid 13 year NHL career he has never scored a goal against the Calgary Flames.

-Lindholm Carries Flames: Elias Lindholm scored the Flames only goal on the evening and continued his solid play. That marker gives him a point in 8 out of the Flames last 10 games.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter checks in after the setback to the Lightning. pic.twitter.com/4d0GpFGMJv — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 18, 2022

"We get it back to a one-goal lead and then they score right after that. That can't happen."



Jacob Markstrom talks to the media after the game in Tampa. pic.twitter.com/ALTyfKlGkK — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 18, 2022