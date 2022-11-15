The Morning After LA: Look Out, Here Comes Elias Lindholm

The Morning After

Tidbits

-500 For Z: Congratulations to Nikita Zadorov as he played in his 500th career NHL game last night.

-Six Is Good: Calgary scored a season high 6 goals on the night and had 11 different players pick up a point in a game where the Flames really needed an offensive explosion.

-Lindholm Continues To Warm Up: Elias Lindholm had himself a game last night. He had a 3 point night, 5 SOG and two blocked shots and has been the Flames best player as of late.

Post Game Reaction

#Flames assistant coach Ryan Huska speaks with the media about the win over the Kings and shares his thoughts on the Ruzicka-Lindholm-Toffoli line. pic.twitter.com/21Iv3oNZs1 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 15, 2022

"It's a good team win and that's all that matters."



Jonathan Huberdeau shares his thoughts on the win over the Kings. pic.twitter.com/ryZW2xqMYA — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 15, 2022

"We found a way to win."



Tyler Toffoli reflects on the victory over the Kings at the 'Dome. pic.twitter.com/V4taNgRhBn — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 15, 2022