The Morning After LA: Look Out, Here Comes Elias Lindholm

The Flames top centre is not just warming up, he’s catching fire.

By markparkinson14
Los Angeles Kings v Calgary Flames Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 6 - LA Kings 5

Tidbits

-500 For Z: Congratulations to Nikita Zadorov as he played in his 500th career NHL game last night.

-Six Is Good: Calgary scored a season high 6 goals on the night and had 11 different players pick up a point in a game where the Flames really needed an offensive explosion.

-Lindholm Continues To Warm Up: Elias Lindholm had himself a game last night. He had a 3 point night, 5 SOG and two blocked shots and has been the Flames best player as of late.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

