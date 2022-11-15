The Morning After LA: Look Out, Here Comes Elias Lindholm

The Morning After
Calgary Flames 6 - LA Kings 5
Tidbits
-500 For Z: Congratulations to Nikita Zadorov as he played in his 500th career NHL game last night.
-Six Is Good: Calgary scored a season high 6 goals on the night and had 11 different players pick up a point in a game where the Flames really needed an offensive explosion.
-Lindholm Continues To Warm Up: Elias Lindholm had himself a game last night. He had a 3 point night, 5 SOG and two blocked shots and has been the Flames best player as of late.
Highlights
Post Game Reaction
#Flames assistant coach Ryan Huska speaks with the media about the win over the Kings and shares his thoughts on the Ruzicka-Lindholm-Toffoli line. pic.twitter.com/21Iv3oNZs1— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 15, 2022
"It's a good team win and that's all that matters."— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 15, 2022
Jonathan Huberdeau shares his thoughts on the win over the Kings. pic.twitter.com/ryZW2xqMYA
"We found a way to win."— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 15, 2022
Tyler Toffoli reflects on the victory over the Kings at the 'Dome. pic.twitter.com/V4taNgRhBn
"That was a really big save at a key time."— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 15, 2022
Elias Lindholm on Jacob Markstrom's last minute save to secure the win over the Kings. pic.twitter.com/RAwLorfeA4
