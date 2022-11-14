Projected Lines: Jonathan Huberdeau Should Make His Return Tonight

It looks like the Flames will be welcoming Jonathan Huberdeau back to the lineup tonight as the 2nd Place LA Kings. Based on the lines from practice this past weekend Huberdeau will slot into the bottom six as Adam Ruzicka will remain on the top line with Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli. The head scratcher of a move is placing Huberdeau on the third line and the continued use of Milan Lucic on the second line with Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapane. This could just be a “getting Huberdeau back into the swing of things,” but the way Darryl Sutter has been running this group so far, who knows.

The only thing that is 100% confirmed is that Jacob Markstrom will start in net tonight for Calgary.

Puck drop is at 6:30 PM MT from the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Lines

Adam Ruzicka - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli

Milan Lucic - Nazem Kadri - Andrew Mangiapane

Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Trevor Lewis

Blake Coleman - Dillon Dube - Brett Ritchie

Pairings

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov - Nick DeSimone

Goaltender

Jacob Markstrom