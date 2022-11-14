 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

HOTN: It’s Jacob Markstrom Again!

Late in a game again, Jacob Markstrom saves the day.

By markparkinson14
Los Angeles Kings v Calgary Flames Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

Highlight Of The Night

Calgary Flames 6 - LA Kings 5

Once again, we really don’t have a ton to say because Jacob Markstrom just does some things that make you shake your head....in a good way. Markstrom went cross crease and absolutely ROBBED Anze Kopitar as he tried to tie this game in the final minute. Was Jacob Markstrom perfect? No. Did he make a massive save that gave the Flames this 6-5 win? You betcha.

