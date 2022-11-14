HOTN: It’s Jacob Markstrom Again!

Highlight Of The Night
Calgary Flames 6 - LA Kings 5
Once again, we really don’t have a ton to say because Jacob Markstrom just does some things that make you shake your head....in a good way. Markstrom went cross crease and absolutely ROBBED Anze Kopitar as he tried to tie this game in the final minute. Was Jacob Markstrom perfect? No. Did he make a massive save that gave the Flames this 6-5 win? You betcha.
Jacob Markstrom saves the game in the final minute! @NHLFlames ML (-175) #Flames— SNBets (@SNBets) November 15, 2022
pic.twitter.com/acFiTgPdIq
