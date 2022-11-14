HOTN: It’s Jacob Markstrom Again!

Highlight Of The Night

Once again, we really don’t have a ton to say because Jacob Markstrom just does some things that make you shake your head....in a good way. Markstrom went cross crease and absolutely ROBBED Anze Kopitar as he tried to tie this game in the final minute. Was Jacob Markstrom perfect? No. Did he make a massive save that gave the Flames this 6-5 win? You betcha.