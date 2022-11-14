Preview: Quick Homestand Ends With A Visit From The Streaking LA Kings

Calgary Flames vs LA Kings, 6:30 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB
Calgary Flames 6-6-2 (14 pts) - LA Kings 10-6-1 (21 pts)
TV: SN - Radio: Sportsnet 960
Odds: Calgary (-102) LA (-119) O/U: 6
The Flames will finish off a quick homestand with the LA Kings visiting before they hit the road to Florida on Thursday. Calgary ended a seven game rough patch on Saturday night with a 3-2 victory over a very solid Winnipeg Jets team. What was the biggest takeaway (besides ending the 7 game skid) was the play of Jacob Markstrom in that contest. Calgary’s #1 had been struggling a bit with soft goals, but Saturday night he stood on his head (literally once) and gave the Flames a goaltending performance they desperately needed. If the Flames can keep getting performances like that Marky then things will certainly turn around for the Flames.
Speaking of turning around, the Flames are also getting healthy. Michael Stone is the only player out with an actual injury that we know of (Kylington’s absence hasn’t been explained) and getting Chris Tanev back was a nice addition to the Calgary roster on Saturday night. Now it appears that Jonathan Huberdeau will return to the ice tonight as well, so Calgary will once again be back and hopefully firing on all cylinders.
As for LA, they are the surprise of the Pacific Division. They currently sit in 2nd place with 21 points and despite a -2 goal differential they are humming along. LA has won four in a row, but they really struggle within the Pacific. LA is 3-5-1 in their home Division and are 1-4-0 in their last five against familiar opponents. This doesn’t mean LA is easy pickings for the Flames, but Calgary should take note of their struggles, especially with Jonathan Quick. The LA starting goalie has dropped his last two games (Seattle and Vegas) and surrendered seven goals combined in those two losses.
It’s an early puck drop tonight, so get home from work, cram dinner in your face and fire up the game as it’s a 6:30 PM MT go time at the Dome.
|Calgary Flames
|LA Kings
|6-6-2
|Record
|10-6-1
|14
|Points
|21
|5th Pacific
|Division
|2nd Pacific
|5-4-1
|Home Record
|6-3-0
|1-2-1
|Away Record
|4-3-1
|41
|GF
|55
|44
|GA
|57
|18.8 (23rd)
|PP
|19.4 (19th)
|82.8 (7th)
|PK
|75.4 (25th)
|Kadri (7)
|Goals Leader
|Vilardi (10)
|Kadri (12)
|Points Leader
|Fiala (16)
|Zadorov (17)
|PIM
|Lemieux (28)
|Markstrom (.895)
|Save%
|Quick (.904)
|140-115-21
|Overall VS
|115-140-21
|1-2-2
|Last 5
|4-0-1
Starting Goalies
Calgary: Markstrom (E): 5-3-2, 2.88 GAA, .895 Sv%
LA: Quick (E): 6-4-1, 2.83 GAA, .904 Sv%
Injury Report
Calgary: Stone (IR/Undisclosed), Kylington (IR/Personal)
LA: Lemieux (IR/LBI), Iaffalo (IR-LT/LBI)
Game Social
View From The Other Bench
Last Time Out
Calgary Flames 3 - Winnipeg Jets 2
LA Kings 4 - Detroit Red Wings 3
Players To Watch
Calgary Flames
Adam Ruzicka (F): 3 points in last 3 games
LA Kings
Phillip Danault (C): 5 points in last 4 games
