Preview: Quick Homestand Ends With A Visit From The Streaking LA Kings

Calgary Flames vs LA Kings, 6:30 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Calgary Flames 6-6-2 (14 pts) - LA Kings 10-6-1 (21 pts)

TV: SN - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-102) LA (-119) O/U: 6

The Flames will finish off a quick homestand with the LA Kings visiting before they hit the road to Florida on Thursday. Calgary ended a seven game rough patch on Saturday night with a 3-2 victory over a very solid Winnipeg Jets team. What was the biggest takeaway (besides ending the 7 game skid) was the play of Jacob Markstrom in that contest. Calgary’s #1 had been struggling a bit with soft goals, but Saturday night he stood on his head (literally once) and gave the Flames a goaltending performance they desperately needed. If the Flames can keep getting performances like that Marky then things will certainly turn around for the Flames.

Speaking of turning around, the Flames are also getting healthy. Michael Stone is the only player out with an actual injury that we know of (Kylington’s absence hasn’t been explained) and getting Chris Tanev back was a nice addition to the Calgary roster on Saturday night. Now it appears that Jonathan Huberdeau will return to the ice tonight as well, so Calgary will once again be back and hopefully firing on all cylinders.

As for LA, they are the surprise of the Pacific Division. They currently sit in 2nd place with 21 points and despite a -2 goal differential they are humming along. LA has won four in a row, but they really struggle within the Pacific. LA is 3-5-1 in their home Division and are 1-4-0 in their last five against familiar opponents. This doesn’t mean LA is easy pickings for the Flames, but Calgary should take note of their struggles, especially with Jonathan Quick. The LA starting goalie has dropped his last two games (Seattle and Vegas) and surrendered seven goals combined in those two losses.

It’s an early puck drop tonight, so get home from work, cram dinner in your face and fire up the game as it’s a 6:30 PM MT go time at the Dome.

Head To Head Calgary Flames LA Kings 6-6-2 Record 10-6-1 14 Points 21 5th Pacific Division 2nd Pacific 5-4-1 Home Record 6-3-0 1-2-1 Away Record 4-3-1 41 GF 55 44 GA 57 18.8 (23rd) PP 19.4 (19th) 82.8 (7th) PK 75.4 (25th) Kadri (7) Goals Leader Vilardi (10) Kadri (12) Points Leader Fiala (16) Zadorov (17) PIM Lemieux (28) Markstrom (.895) Save% Quick (.904) 140-115-21 Overall VS 115-140-21 1-2-2 Last 5 4-0-1

Starting Goalies

Calgary: Markstrom (E): 5-3-2, 2.88 GAA, .895 Sv%

LA: Quick (E): 6-4-1, 2.83 GAA, .904 Sv%

Injury Report

Calgary: Stone (IR/Undisclosed), Kylington (IR/Personal)

LA: Lemieux (IR/LBI), Iaffalo (IR-LT/LBI)

Game Social

@NHLFlames, #Flames, @LAKings, #GoKingsGo, @matchsticksCGY, @JFTC_Kings, #CGYvsLAK

View From The Other Bench

LA Kings SBN Coverage: Jewels From The Crown

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 3 - Winnipeg Jets 2

LA Kings 4 - Detroit Red Wings 3

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Adam Ruzicka (F): 3 points in last 3 games

LA Kings

Phillip Danault (C): 5 points in last 4 games