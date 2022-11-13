What’s On Tap?: Calgary Visits Matthew Tkachuk

A mixed week awaits the Flames as they get one home game before they hit the road for a trip to Florida late in the week.

Calgary's lone home game comes against the red hot LA Kings, who at the time of this article being written are in second place in the Pacific Division. So games against the Kings aren't exactly going to be layups right now as LA has seemingly turned their struggling ship around.

As for the trip to Florida, those are never easy. Both the Panthers and Lightning have become dominant in the East and there's drama awaiting there anyway. Calgary will get their first look at Matthew Tkachuk since trading him to Florida for Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar. Don't expect Tkachuk to go easy on the Flames either, expect some full on Tkachuk'ing in that contest.

Seeing it's not an easy road ahead, two out of three wouldn't be horrendous and that could get the Flames to 8-7-2 by the end of the week.

Key to success: Take less penalties, hold any and all leads, get the Jacob Markstrom from Saturday night in every game.

Here's what's on tap:

11/14: Calgary Flames (6-6-2) vs LA Kings (10-6-1), 6:30 PM MT

Overall at Saddledome: 82-45-12, Last 10: 5-5-0

TV: SN - Radio: Sportsnet 960

11/17: Calgary Flames (6-6-2) @ Tampa Bay Lightning (7-6-1), 5 PM MT

Overall @: 10-14-1, Last 10: 3-6-0

TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960

11/19: Calgary Flames (6-6-2) @ Florida Panthers (8-6-1), 2 PM MT

Overall @: 11-7-2, Last 10: 6-4-0

TV: SN, TVAS - Radio: Sportsnet 960

*all records are as of 11/13*