 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Morning After Winnipeg: Flames Snap Losing Skid

A timely goal stopped the Flames skid at 7 games.

By markparkinson14
/ new
Winnipeg Jets v Calgary Flames Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 3 - Winnipeg Jets 2

NHL Standings

Tidbits

-Ruzicka Lights The Lamp: Adam Ruzicka had himself a great first period last night AND has looked really good on Calgary’s top line. His hard work has been rewarded with not only an assist in the first 20 minutes, but he also took a feed from Elias Lindholm and scored his first goal of the season.

-Special Teams Saves The Day: Calgary needed a goal with the game tied at 2-2, but as has been the case, they took a penalty. Cue Trevor Lewis to the rescue. The Flames forward scored a short handed goal to give the Flames a 3-2 lead that they would hold on to.

-Goaltender Duel: Last night both Jacob Markstrom and Connor Hellebuyck put on a show with both keepers making a combined 53 saves on 58 shots.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

More From Matchsticks and Gasoline

Loading comments...