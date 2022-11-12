Projected Lines: CGY vs WPG

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames versus Winnipeg Jets

Scotiabank Saddledome

Calgary, Alberta

The Flames are back home from a road trip that was supposed to cure what ailed them, and while they will bring home nothing but L’s the underlying numbers and analytics are starting to curve towards “trust the process” territory. We’ll see if the dam finally breaks tonight against the Jets on Hockey Night in Canada.

We start in the crease, where Jacob Markstrom will be back in after yielding the blue paint for a single start to backup Dan Vladar.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

Jacob Markstrom starting tonight vs. Winnipeg. #Flames — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) November 12, 2022

Markstrom enters tonight with four wins and three losses so far on the campaign. He has an .893 Save Percentage overall having stopped 234 of 262 shots faced. It’s been three straight starts since he posted a SV% above .900 but he has seen overall improvement in his game.

While Chris Tanev did skate this morning but Jonathan Huberdeau didn’t, it doesn’t appear we’ll see any other major swaps to the skater formations.

Per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 from morning skate:

Adam Ruzicka will remain in the Top Six and on the Top Line in Huberdeau’s absence as Number 10 is listed day-to-day with an Upper Body Injury.

Andrew Mangiapane and Blake Coleman might again swap spots on the 2 and 3 lines.

Chris Tanev missed November 3rd’s contest against the Nashville Predators and until today hadn’t skated since the November 1st game against Seattle. Connor Mackey has previously filled his spot but looks to be scratched for the third straight contest. The pair did skate together at today’s morning skate but both will be inactive.

Michael Stone has been placed on Injured Reserve since last Sunday. The injury is undisclosed after Stone played only 28 seconds in a loss to the Devils before being pulled due to whatever ailment he’s dealing with. D-men Dennis Gilbert and Nick DeSimone have been recalled from the Wranglers to shore things up. They’ve each seen some action in Stone’s absence and are holding down the third D-pair together.

If morning skate holds, everything should shake down as follows:

FORWARD 1: Ruzicka-Lindholm-Toffoli

FORWARD 2: Dube-Kadri-Coleman

FORWARD 3: Mangiapane-Backlund-Lewis

FORWARD 4: Lucic-Rooney-Ritchie

DEFENSE 1: Hanifin-Andersson

DEFENSE 2: Zadorov-Weegar

DEFENSE 3: DeSimone-Gilbert

GOALTENDERS:

Markstrom (Starter)

Vladar