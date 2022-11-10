Projected Lines: CGY @ BOS

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames @ Boston Bruins

TD Garden

Boston, Massachusetts

The Flames ‘everything will go better on the road” stint has its final stop tonight as they visit the Bruins before heading home to host the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

Morning skate at TD Garden only showed us one major change, and it’ll be in the starter’s net.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

#Flames wrap up a three-game trip tonight in Boston. 5 pm puck drop, pregame on @Sportsnet960 at 4 pm.



Dan Vladar starts in net. Otherwise Calgary set to go with the same lineup from Tuesday in New Jersey.#NHLBruins going with Linus Ullmark in goal. — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) November 10, 2022

Vladar will take over for Jacob Markstrom who previously started four straight contests. Noted by Coach Sutter to see a few more starts this year, He’ll get his fourth appearance of the season tonight, having two losses and a win on his record to date. He has posted sub-.900 Save Percentages in each of his games and has an overall .865 SV % on the season to date.

Forward lines and pairings will remain the same, and forward Jonathan Huberdeau remains day-to-day with an upper body injury although he did get a few laps in this morning.

Per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun:

Recapping news from #Flames morning skate in Boston ...

Dan Vladar in starter’s net

Adam Ruzicka remains on top line

Jonathan Huberdeau spotted briefly on ice but departed before ‘formal’ portion — lines rushes, etc. — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) November 10, 2022

Keeping their defense pairings and forward lines from Tuesday’s improved effort against the Devils. The switcheroos from the top six look to remain intact.

Adam Ruzicka will remain in the Top Six and on the Top Line in Huberdeau’s absence.

Andrew Mangiapane and Blake Coleman will again swap spots on the 2 and 3 lines.

Chris Tanev missed last Thursday’s contest against the Nashville Predators and then Saturday’s game as well, and hasn’t skated since the Tuesday game against Seattle. Connor Mackey has previously filled his spot but looks to be scratched for the second straight contest.

Michael Stone has been placed on Injured Reserve. The injury is undisclosed after Stone played only 28 seconds in Saturday’s loss to the Devils before being pulled due to whatever ailment he’s dealing with. D-men Dennis Gilbert and Nick DeSimone have been recalled from the Wranglers to shore things up. They’ve each seen some action in Stone’s absence.

If morning skate holds, everything should shake down as follows:

FORWARD 1: Ruzicka-Lindholm-Toffoli

FORWARD 2: Dube-Kadri-Mangiapane

FORWARD 3: Coleman-Backlund-Lewis

FORWARD 4: Lucic-Rooney-Ritchie

DEFENSE 1: Hanifin-Andersson

DEFENSE 2: Zadorov-Weegar

DEFENSE 3: DeSimone-Gilbert

GOALTENDERS:

Markstrom

Vladar (Starter)