Preview: Will The Flames Losing Streak Reach Seven!!!!???

Calgary Flames @ Boston Bruins, 7 PM MT, TD Garden, Boston MA
Calgary Flames 5-5-2 (12 pts) - Boston Bruins 11-2-0 (22 pts)
TV: Sportsnet - Radio: Sportsnet 960
Odds: Calgary (-118) Boston (-103) O/U: 6
Sure, the headline asked the question and then the sub-headline answered the question. And why should you be confident in the Flames coming to Boston to try and stop a six game losing streak against the second best team in the NHL? The answer is: you shouldn’t be. The Calgary Flames have done nothing since their 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins back on October 25th and what they’ve been doing since then has been a disaster. Bad penalties. Bad turnovers. Bad goaltending. Injuries. Oh what a mess indeed.
And now the Flames have to try and put an end to six game losing streak in Boston, a place that hasn’t been too kind to them over the years. The Flames are 17-35-6 when visiting the Hub, but they have won two in a row over the B’s at the Gahden. So there’s that. But if you dig a little deeper you will find that Calgary is 4-6-0 in their last 10 trips to Boston and this Bruins squad is not going to make it easy on the Flames.
Boston is 11-2-0. Their 22 points is second only to Vegas. They lead the NHL in goals with 53. They’re PK is a suffocating 93.3%, good for the top spot in the league. They’ve given up a miniscule 31 goals (that’s a +23 goal differential already). Linus Ullmark is 9-1-0, had only one game where he’s given up more than three goals AND he’s stopped 288 of the 309 shots he’s seen. So, yeah, should be a walk in the park. OH! And Charlie McAvoy could suit up and add to an already stacked roster. Joy.
If the Flames do lose tonight they will tie the 2014-15 and 2017-18 teams for the third longest losing streak in franchise history (7) with the 1985-86 Flames holding the actual record for consecutive losses at 11. But if you jog your memory you will know that the 85-86 Flames recovered from that dubious record and went on the Stanley Cup Finals. So there’s hope!
Puck drop is at 7 PM MT from TD Garden in Boston.
|Calgary Flames
|Boston Bruins
|5-5-2
|Record
|11-2-0
|12
|Points
|22
|5th Pacific
|Division
|1st Atlantic
|4-4-1
|Home Record
|7-0-0
|1-1-1
|Road Record
|4-2-0
|37
|GF
|53
|40
|GA
|31
|23.1 (14th)
|PP
|26.7 (7th)
|80.0 (13th)
|PK
|93.3 (1st)
|Kadri (7)
|Goals Leader
|Pastrnak (8)
|Kadri (12)
|Points Leader
|Pastrnak (20)
|Zadorov (17)
|PIM
|Greer (17)
|Markstrom (.893)
|Save%
|Ullmark (.932)
|40-63-10
|Overall VS
|63-40-10
|0-3-2
|Last 5
|4-1-0
Starting Goalies
Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 4-3-2, 2.97 GAA, .893 Sv%
Boston: Ullmark (E)- 9-1-0, 2.05 GAA, .935 Sv%
Injury Report
Calgary: Stone (IR/Undisclosed), Tanev (Day to Day/UBI), Huberdeau (Day to Day/Foot), Kylington (IR/Personal)
Boston: Forbort (IR/Finger), McAvoy (IR-LT/Shoulder), Filipe (IR-NR/Undisclosed), Swayman (IR/LBI)
Game Social
Last Time Out
Calgary Flames 2 - NJ Devils 3
Boston Bruins 3 - St. Louis Blues 1
Players To Watch
Calgary Flames
Nazem Kadri (C): 3 goals in last 5 games
Boston Bruins
Jake DeBrusk (F): 4 points in last 5 games
