HOTN: Nifty Nazem

Highlight Of The Night

Not exactly how the Flames thought the night was going to go with a 4-2 lead in the third period as they got sloppy and surrendered three final period markers to Seattle. Now while that was bad, it wasn’t all bad.

Nazem Kadri provided some of the good last night (though a turnover led to a short handed goal for Seattle) with some nifty stick work, skating and concentration. With the game tied 1-1 in the second period, Kadri took a pass from MacKenzie Weegar and came streaking down the right side. He was able to angle off a Seattle defender and get to the net. In the process he lost the puck, but stuck with the play and riffled home a goal past a down and out Joey Daccord to put the Flames up 2-1.