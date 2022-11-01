Projected Lines: CGY vs SEA

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames vs Seattle Kraken

Scotiabank Saddledome

Calgary, Alberta

The Flames will make quite a few changes to their lineup following Saturday night’s loss to the Oilers on Hockey Night in Canada. We saw some mixing and matching in practice on Monday and it looks like it’ll hold true tonight.

We start in the blue paint, where we expect backup Dan Vladar to sub in for Jacob Markstrom.

Per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960:

Vladar took reps in the starter’s net for today’s optional morning skate and is expected to go tonight.

Several swaps will affect the forward groups, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

#Flames tonight in warmup vs. Seattle:



Huberdeau-Kadri-Mangiapane

Lucic-Lindholm-Toffoli

Dube-Backlund-Coleman

Lewis-Ruzicka-Ritchie



Weegar-Tanev

Hanifin-Andersson

Zadorov-Stone



Vladar — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) November 2, 2022

Some serious musical chairs will see some notable lineup changes:

-Adam Ruzicka makes his season debut in place of Kevin Rooney on the fourth line.

-Jonathan Huberdeau has been swapped to play with Nazem Kadri in the hopes of getting Huby’s offense going, while Milan Lucic factors into the top six.

-Tyler Toffoli and Andrew Mangiapane will play Trading Spaces.

The defense pairings will remain steady as they’ve been the rest of the season to date.