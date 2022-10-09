The Juuso Valimaki Era Is Over

Juuso Valimaki is no longer a member of the Calgary Flames. The former first round pick (2017, #16) of the Flames was put on waivers yesterday and was claimed by the Arizona Coyotes. A change of scenery might do Valimaki some good as he's been buried in the AHL by Calgary since being drafted. In three seasons he's played only 82 NHL games and never caught on with the big club. His best season since becoming a member of the Flames was last year in Stockton where he played in a career high 35 games and collected a career high 18 points.

In an injury plagued and what seems like a vote of no confidence career in Calgary, Valimaki will finish his Calgary tenure with 82 games played and 16 points.