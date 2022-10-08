 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Three Skaters Placed On Waivers

By MilhouseFirehouse
The Flames have sent three players to waivers this morning. All three are eligible to be claimed by the rest of the NHL, and are as follows:

-Radim Zohorna

-Dennis Gilbert

-Jusso Valimaki

Because of Zohorna’s recent stint in Pittsburgh, they are the only team eligible to send him directly to their AHL affiliate if they can re-claim him.

Should Valimaki clear waivers and be sent down to the AHL Calgary Wranglers, his two-way contract will drop his Flames cap hit to $425 000 from his $1.55M NHL level cap hit.

Waivers clear tomorrow morning, Sunday October 9th at 10:00AM Mountain Time. We’ll know more then about how everything shakes out.

