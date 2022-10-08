Darryl Sutter Is Going To Be Around For A While

The Flames are in the mood to keep people around as they announced Saturday morning that Darryl Sutter's contract has been extended.

Sutter came to the Flames three seasons ago, replacing Geoff Ward after he was let go during the regular season. Sutter has had nothing but success in his second stint with the Flames and he now will be with the team for the foreseeable future.

The idea of keeping Sutter around longer makes sense as Calgary has rebuilt the team without going through an actual in-season rebuild. Calgary shipped out Matthew Tkachuk and Sean Monahan, while Johnny Gaudreau decided he liked Columbus Ohio over Calgary this summer. Is this a sign that Darryl Sutter has "his" team now? Time will tell, but clearly the Flames and Sutter believe they are a good match for each other and hope to build on what they accomplished in 2021-22.

Sutter is the reigning Jack Adams Award winner and has a career record of 699-503-101-94, winning two Cups along the way. Most importantly, he was recently "named" (random survey) the second best looking coach in the NHL.