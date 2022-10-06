Flames Make Three Roster Moves Today

The Flames made three roster moves today as they are staring down the start of the NHL regular season. Calgary announced that both Cody Eakin and Sonny Milano were both released from their PTO's today. Both Eakin and Milano were viewed as potential additions during camp, but clearly they didn't do enough to impress the Flames and they are now looking for a team to catch on with.

The other move was Dustin Wolf being sent to the AHL to start the season with the Wranglers. Wolf has been one of, if not the best, Flames prospect over the last few years, but it's not his time quite yet. Calgary will begin the season with Jacob Markstrom and Dan Vladar as their two NHL keepers.