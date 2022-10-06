Money Puck Has The Flames With The Best Percentage To Win The Cup

If you've been on Twitter for a while and like hockey then you have certainly heard of or seen tweets from Money Puck (@MoneyPuckdotcom). They're the account that tweets out the "percent chart" showing all the NHL teams and what the percentage is that they will win the Stanley Cup.

It's just a chart, so take it with a grain of salt as it's not always right. BUT they have the Flames with the best percentage odds (8.3%) to hoist Lord Stanley's Cup next summer. That 8.3 puts them slightly ahead of the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche (8.0) and the Toronto Maple Leafs (7.3). So, that should put everything in perspective. As for the Flames provincial rivals up in Edmonton......a mere 4.9%.

It doesn't mean much, but after a tumultuous offseason, Calgary is still getting some respect.

The Flames open up their 2022-23 campaign on October 13th when they host the Colorado Avalanche.