SB Nation Reacts: How You Doin' Coach?

Our SB Nation Reacts survey results keep coming in and today we're looking at the Flames bench boss in Darryl Sutter. We asked if you were confident in what he was doing and it was pretty resounding:

A whooping 99% of you are fully confident in the work Darryl (and his assistants) does behind the bench. And how could you not? He's got a pretty amazing resume as a coach, got career years out of some guys last season AND he's so damn handsome (voted 2nd best looking coach in the NHL).

With that said, these results may have come in prior to Darryl sending Matthew Phillips to the AHL and keeping a few plugs up in Calgary, but that's neither here nor there.