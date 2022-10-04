Flames Option Jeremie Poirier To AHL

Another Flames youngster had his NHL dreams dashed today as Jeremie Poirier (D) was optioned to the Calgary Wranglers of the AHL. The move gets the Flames camp roster down to 28 as the regular season approaches.

In the Flames defence (no pun intended) Poirier was going to have a hard time making the Flames roster at the end of camp. The young blue liner had Chris Tanev, Noah Hanifin, Rasmus Andersson, Oliver Kylington, Nikita Zadorov, Mackenzie Weegar and a fountain of youth/resurgent Michael Stone ahead of him. It's almost guaranteed that Stone will take the 7th defenceman role on the team, but he has a good chance of seeing ice time early on as Oliver Kylington is out on personal leave for a family issue.

Poirier was drafted by the Flames in 2020 with the 72nd pick of that draft. The 20 year old defenceman has spent the last four season with the Saint John Sea Dogs of the QMJHL. Last season saw him set career high's in games played (67) and points (57). At 20 years old there's no need to rush Poirier and at least he stuck around longer in camp that Jakob Pelletier or Matthew Phillips.