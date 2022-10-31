Preview: Flames Look To Get Back In Win Column As The Kraken Come To Town

Calgary Flames vs Seattle Kraken, 7 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB
Calgary Flames 5-2-0 (10 pts) - Seattle Kraken 4-4-2 (10 pts)
TV: SNF - Radio: Sportsnet 960
Odds: Calgary (-116) Seattle (-105) O/U: 6.5
As the Vegas Golden Knights were to the Flames, the Flames are to the Seattle Kraken. The newest darling of the NHL has had no luck in the regular season with the Flames. Last year the Kraken found themselves on the losing end of all four games they played against Calgary during their maiden voyage. Now, it’s a new year and new problems and challenges exist and this isn’t (sort of) the Kraken from last season.
This year Seattle has proven that they can certainly put the puck in the back of the net. The Kraken own the NHL’s 5th best goal total at 33, putting them only seven goals behind their division rivals in LA for the top spot. Where they do struggle, and it shows in their record, is in keeping the puck out of their own net. Seattle has given up 34 goals in 2022, the 7th worst total in the league. It’s hard to win a lot of games with a negative goal differential and that was hampered the Kraken in their sophomore season.
As for the Flames, they’re probably still a little bitter after their third period collapse that saw them cough up a 2-1 lead on their way to a 3-2 loss at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers Saturday night. Calgary’s lines just didn’t seem to be clicking, so this week at practice Darryl Sutter mixed things up, moving Milan Lucic up to the second line and adding Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapane to the top line with Jonathan Huberdeau. The newest additions to the Flames roster have done well individually, but as cohesive units, the results have been mixed. It’s so early to really get worked up about any of this, but it’s certainly something to keep an eye on.
The good news? Jacob Markstrom appears to be turning the ship around and getting back to something that resembles the all world goalie he was last season. Despite suffering the loss Saturday night he was sharp in what little work he saw and if you follow hockey at all, you know even light work against that Oilers squad can be a difficult task. Seattle could be a good team to continue to grow his confidence against seeing he’s 3-0-0 in his three starts against Seattle and given up nine goals on 88 shots.
Puck drop is at 7 PM MT from the Scotiabank Saddledome.
|Calgary Flames
|Seattle Kraken
|5-2-0
|Record
|4-4-2
|10
|Points
|10
|4th Pacific
|Division
|5th Pacific
|24
|GF
|33
|20
|GA
|34
|26.9 (7th)
|PP
|27.0 (6th)
|83.3 (7th)
|PK
|66.7 (30th)
|Kadri (4)
|Goals Leader
|Schwartz (5)
|Kadri (9)
|Points Leader
|Schwartz (10)
|Coleman (8)
|PIM
|Soucy (17)
|Markstrom (.903)
|Save%
|Jones (.879)
|4-0-0
|Overall VS
|0-4-0
|3-2-0
|Last 5
|3-2-0
Starting Goalies
Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 4-1-0, 2.60 GAA, .903 Sv%
Seattle: Jones (E)- 4-3-1, 3.09 GAA, .879 Sv%
Injury Report
Calgary: Kylington (IR/Personal)
Seattle: Grubauer (IR/LBI), Driedger (IR/Knee), Donskoi (IR/UBI)
Game Social
View From The Opposing Bench
SBN Seattle Kraken Coverage: Davy Jones Locker Room
Last Time Out
Calgary Flames 2 - Edmonton Oilers 3
Seattle Kraken 3 - Pittsburgh Penguins 1
Players To Watch
Calgary Flames
Brett Ritchie (F): 3 points in last 3 games
Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn (D): 5 points in last 3 games
