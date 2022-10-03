Flames Host The Kraken Tonight As The Preseason Winds Down

NHL 2022-23 Preseason

Calgary Flames vs Seattle Kraken, 7 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Calgary Flames 3-2-0 - Seattle Kraken 4-0-0

TV: None

Radio: Sportsnet 960

Previous Matchup: 9/27- Calgary Flames 0 - Seattle Kraken 3

Injury Report

Calgary: Kylington (Day to Day/Personal), Emilio Pettersen (Day to Day/LBI), Pospisil (Day t Day/LBI)

Seattle: Driedger (IR/Knee), Gourde (Day to Day/Illness), Donskoi (Day to Day/UBI), Kempny (Day to Day/UBI), Winterton (IR/Shoulder)

The Flames and Kraken will meet for the final time tonight as what seems like a very fast preseason winds down. Calgary dropped their only other meeting with the Kraken 3-0 back on September 27th, but that wasn’t really the Flames. In that meeting Dillon Dube was the only Flames regular on the ice that night, so no need to get up in arms or to dissect that loss to Seattle.

With the Flames sending 15 players to either the Wranglers or to waivers (to be sent to the AHL), you’re pretty much going to get a look at most of the Flames every day lineup and a few players fighting to make the roster before final cuts are made. Calgary has only two games remaining after this one before the real work of the regular season beings on October 13th when they host the Colorado Avalanche.

Puck drop is at 7 PM MT tonight from the Scotiabank Saddledome.