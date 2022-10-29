Projected Lines: CGY vs EDM

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers

Scotiabank Saddledome

Calgary, Alberta

The Flames will look to continue their winning ways as the Oilers will make the trip down the QE2 tonight for Hockey Night In Canada.

Because of their hot start, there aren’t any changes expected with the skater lineup, but we expect to see a different starter in the blue paint for this Battle of Alberta rematch.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

Jacob Markstrom starting tonight vs. Edmonton. #Flames — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) October 29, 2022

While backup Dan Vladar got the start in the season opener in Edmonton, the number one netminder is getting his turn this time. Markstrom had seen a few shaky starts allowing early goals, but his overall game is trending upward. He currently sits on a 4-0-0 record this year with an overall 0.907 SV% and he’s coming off a win against Pittsburgh on Tuesday where he stopped 32 of 33 shots faced for a .970 SV%

Otherwise, the team won’t tinker with what has been working so well, and the defense/forwards combinations will remain the same as they have all year as follows:

FORWARDS 1: Huberdeau-Lindholm-Toffoli

FORWARDS 2: Dube-Kadri-Mangiapane

FORWARDS 3: Coleman-Backlund-Lewis

FORWARDS 4: Lucic-Rooney-Ritchie

DEFENSE 1: Hanifin-Andersson

DEFENSE 2: Weegar-Tanev

DEFENSE 3: Zadorov-Stone

GOALTENDERS:

Vladar

Markstrom (Starter)