The Morning After Pittsburgh: Nazem Kadri Continues To Roll

The Morning After

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-Kadri Coming Out Hot: Nazem Kadri is looking like the best acquisition the Flames made this offseason. The centre had two goals and an assist last night, giving him a six game points streak. His two goals also gave him his 30th multi goal game of his career.

-About Time: Jonathan Huberdeau finally got a goal in a Flames uniform. The forward scored Calgary’s third marker of the night making it the first time he’s lit the lamp since being traded for Matthew Tkachuk.

-We Got A First: It was a tough night for Pittsburgh newbie Sam Poulin who had a turnover that led to Nazem Kadri’s second goal of the night and he took a penalty that led to Jonathan Huberdeau’s second period goal. But it wasn’t all bad. The Penguins rookie picked up an assist in his NHL debut.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"Really good first period."#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter gives his assessment on the win over the Penguins. pic.twitter.com/tIB8SZUgrD — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 26, 2022

"It feels good, obviously, to get the first one out of the way."



Jonathan Huberdeau speaks with the media about his first goal as a Flame. pic.twitter.com/XK7zGi4CaC — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 26, 2022

"For the most part, we stayed with it."



Nazem Kadri looks back on the win over Pittsburgh at the 'Dome. pic.twitter.com/sN74AQ5JLI — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 26, 2022