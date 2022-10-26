 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Morning After Pittsburgh: Nazem Kadri Continues To Roll

The Flames second line centre is on a hot streak.

By markparkinson14 and Gordie.Taylor
Pittsburgh Penguins v Calgary Flames Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

Calgary Flames 4 - Pittsburgh Penguins 1

-Kadri Coming Out Hot: Nazem Kadri is looking like the best acquisition the Flames made this offseason. The centre had two goals and an assist last night, giving him a six game points streak. His two goals also gave him his 30th multi goal game of his career.

-About Time: Jonathan Huberdeau finally got a goal in a Flames uniform. The forward scored Calgary’s third marker of the night making it the first time he’s lit the lamp since being traded for Matthew Tkachuk.

-We Got A First: It was a tough night for Pittsburgh newbie Sam Poulin who had a turnover that led to Nazem Kadri’s second goal of the night and he took a penalty that led to Jonathan Huberdeau’s second period goal. But it wasn’t all bad. The Penguins rookie picked up an assist in his NHL debut.

Post Game Reaction

