Projected Lines: CGY vs PIT

That Kid Named Sid Is Back In Town

By MilhouseFirehouse
Tampa Bay Lightning v Pittsburgh Penguins Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames vs Pittsburgh Penguins

Scotiabank Saddledome

Calgary, Alberta

Looking to build on their hot start to the season, the Flames won’t be doing any lineup tinkering when they host Pittsburgh tonight.

The only question on the board was if Dan Vladar would see one of his expected weekly starts tonight, but that won’t be the case.

Per Salim Valji of TSN:

Markstrom is coming off a 25-save overtime victory against Carolina on Saturday, and although he’s been shaky early in his three starts he will continue to garner the lion’s share of the workload for the forseeable future. He enters the contest with an .882 SV% on the young season.

With no changes looking to happen the rest of the way, the full line-up is projected as follows:

FORWARDS 1: Huberdeau-Lindholm-Toffoli

FORWARDS 2: Dube-Kadri-Mangiapane

FORWARDS 3: Coleman-Backlund-Lewis

FORWARDS 4: Lucic-Rooney-Ritchie

DEFENSE 1: Hanifin-Andersson

DEFENSE 2: Weegar-Tanev

DEFENSE 3: Zadorov-Stone

GOALTENDERS:

Vladar

Markstrom (Starter)

