HOTN: Jacob Markstrom Made A Save When The Flames Needed One

Highlight Of The Night

Maybe Jacob Markstrom just needed some time to round himself into shape. The Flames top keeper, despite being 3-0-0, was not exactly sharp so far on the young season. He looked slightly better against the Hurricanes Saturday night, but last night he looked back to normal. Markstrom stopped 32 of the 33 shots that came his way, to send himself to 4-0-0 and the Flames to a 5-1-0 record.

There were a few stops that were HOTN worthy, but none were better than his second period stop on Sam Poulin when the Penguins were getting hot on the PP. Poulin was sitting right on the doorstep when he received the puck, but Markstrom got to the far post, got a leg out and stopped the shot and was able to get himself in position to stop Poulin’s rebound attempt as well. Not only was it a spectacular save, but it also kept the Flames in front and snuffed out what was becoming a dangerous Pittsburgh power play.