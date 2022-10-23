The Morning After Carolina: Markstrom Settles In

The Morning After

Recap - NHL Standings

Tidbits

-OT Win: The Flames got their first OT win of the season last night, which is one game later than their first overtime win last year. Maybe this will jump start the Flames in extra time this year as Calgary was a dismal 3-9 during free hockey in 2021-22.

-Tyler Toffoli OT Winner: Tyler Toffoli got his second goal last night, giving him three points on the young season. The game winning goal was his second as a member of the Calgary Flames.

-Ship Turning?: Jacob Markstrom started off rocky again last night, letting in two goals on the first eight shots he faced. After that, Marktstrom settled in and stopped the last 17 he saw to earn his third victory of the season.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"We had to make some adjustments after the first period and we did a good job of it."



Hear from Darryl Sutter after the comeback win over the Hurricanes. pic.twitter.com/4FPUC1XWC0 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 23, 2022

"We responded the right way."



Jacob Markstrom talks about his team's play in the comeback victory over Carolina. pic.twitter.com/GnlAYXvFrV — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 23, 2022

"It was a tough game to play and it was nice to see the overtime goal go in."



Rasmus Andersson reflects on the win over the Hurricanes. pic.twitter.com/uZOkTfum6L — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 23, 2022