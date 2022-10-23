 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Morning After Carolina: Markstrom Settles In

The Flames keeper started off rocky last night, but locked it down to earn his third victory.

By markparkinson14 and GordieTaylor
NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Calgary Flames Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 3 - Carolina Hurricanes 2 (OT)

Tidbits

-OT Win: The Flames got their first OT win of the season last night, which is one game later than their first overtime win last year. Maybe this will jump start the Flames in extra time this year as Calgary was a dismal 3-9 during free hockey in 2021-22.

-Tyler Toffoli OT Winner: Tyler Toffoli got his second goal last night, giving him three points on the young season. The game winning goal was his second as a member of the Calgary Flames.

-Ship Turning?: Jacob Markstrom started off rocky again last night, letting in two goals on the first eight shots he faced. After that, Marktstrom settled in and stopped the last 17 he saw to earn his third victory of the season.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

