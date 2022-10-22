Projected Lines: CGY vs CAR

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames vs Carolina Hurricanes

Scotiabank Saddledome

Calgary, Alberta

The Flames welcome another Eastern Conference squad to town tonight for Hockey Night in Canada! Today’s morning skate had a few nuggets, and we’ll start in the blue paint where Jacob Markstrom will get his third straight start.

Per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun:

Jacob Markstrom in the starter’s net at #Flames morning skate. — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) October 22, 2022

Markstrom was pulled in his previous start against the Buffalo Sabres and will look to get back on the right track. He’s stopped 50 of 58 shots faced in the early portion of the season and is sitting on an 0.862 Save Percentage.

After battling an undisclosed non-Covid illness this week and missing one morning skate, one practice, and a game, Noah Hanifin was back on the ice this morning.

Connor Mackey took his spot in the loss to the Sabres but Noah was back in his usual place with Rasmus Andersson this morning. For now, we’ll call him active with a possibility of game-time decision.

With no changes looking to happen the rest of the way, the full line-up is projected as follows:

FORWARDS 1: Huberdeau-Lindholm-Toffoli

FORWARDS 2: Dube-Kadri-Mangiapane

FORWARDS 3: Coleman-Backlund-Lewis

FORWARDS 4: Lucic-Rooney-Ritchie

DEFENSE 1: Hanifin-Andersson

DEFENSE 2: Weegar-Tanev

DEFENSE 3: Zadorov-Stone

GOALTENDERS:

Vladar

Markstrom (Starter)