News On Fire (10/21): Flames No Longer Undefeated, New Arena Talks, Pacific Division & NHL News

Here’s your daily dose of NHL news!

By markparkinson14
/ new

News On Fire (10/21/22)

Flames Latest

-Flames fall to Sabres 6-3 Thursday night (M&G)

-Calgary extends Dan Vladar (M&G)

-Adidas and Flames reveal the 2022 Reverse Retros (M&G)

-Flames and Calgary enter new arena talks (Calgary Herald)

Pacific Division Round Up

Vegas: Nicolas Hague signs extension (Knights On Ice)

Seattle: The story behind Seattle’s Reverse Retro jerseys (Davy Jones Locker Room)

Edmonton: Oilers looking for balance (Copper N Blue)

Vancouver: Coaching change rumours from the past? (Nucks Misconduct)

NHL News

-All 32 Reverse Retro jerseys revealed (NHL)

-Colorado loses Landeskog for 12 weeks (NHL)

-Rasmus Dahlin sets NHL defenceman record against Flames (NHL)

-Fantasy Hockey Top 50 defenceman rankings (NHL)

Pacific Division Scores (10/20)

-Calgary Flames 3 - Buffalo Sabres 6

-San Jose Sharks 3 - NY Rangers 2 (OT)

-Anaheim Ducks 1 - Boston Bruins 2 (SO)

-LA Kings 1 - Pittsburgh Penguins 6

-Vancouver Canucks 3 - Minnesota Wild 4 (OT)

-Carolina Hurricanes 4 - Edmonton Oilers 6

-Winnipeg Jets 2 - Vegas Golden Knights 5

Pacific Division Schedule (10/21)

-Seattle Kraken @ Colorado Avalanche, 7 PM MT

