News On Fire (10/21): Flames No Longer Undefeated, New Arena Talks, Pacific Division & NHL News

News On Fire (10/21/22)
Flames Latest
-Flames fall to Sabres 6-3 Thursday night (M&G)
-Calgary extends Dan Vladar (M&G)
-Adidas and Flames reveal the 2022 Reverse Retros (M&G)
-Flames and Calgary enter new arena talks (Calgary Herald)
Pacific Division Round Up
Vegas: Nicolas Hague signs extension (Knights On Ice)
Seattle: The story behind Seattle’s Reverse Retro jerseys (Davy Jones Locker Room)
Edmonton: Oilers looking for balance (Copper N Blue)
Vancouver: Coaching change rumours from the past? (Nucks Misconduct)
NHL News
-All 32 Reverse Retro jerseys revealed (NHL)
-Colorado loses Landeskog for 12 weeks (NHL)
-Rasmus Dahlin sets NHL defenceman record against Flames (NHL)
-Fantasy Hockey Top 50 defenceman rankings (NHL)
Pacific Division Scores (10/20)
-Calgary Flames 3 - Buffalo Sabres 6
-San Jose Sharks 3 - NY Rangers 2 (OT)
-Anaheim Ducks 1 - Boston Bruins 2 (SO)
-LA Kings 1 - Pittsburgh Penguins 6
-Vancouver Canucks 3 - Minnesota Wild 4 (OT)
-Carolina Hurricanes 4 - Edmonton Oilers 6
-Winnipeg Jets 2 - Vegas Golden Knights 5
Pacific Division Schedule (10/21)
-Seattle Kraken @ Colorado Avalanche, 7 PM MT
