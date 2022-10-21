The Morning After Buffalo: Career Milestone Night For Milan Lucic

The Morning After

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-1100 And Counting: Milan Lucic suited up for his 1100th game last night, which is pretty impressive. The Flames forward stepped on the ice for the first time in the NHL WAY back on October 5th of 2007 as a member of the Boston Bruins where he picked up five PIM in only 6:53 seconds of ice time.

-No More Streak: The Flames had recorded a point in eight straight games against the Sabres, but that is over with Calgary’s 6-3 loss on Thursday night.

-First Hatty: Remember when everyone said “Alex Tuch for Jack Eichel????” Well, he looked pretty good last night that’s for sure. Tuch scored three times against the Flames, registering his first ever NHL hat trick.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter gives his assessment on tonight's game vs. the Sabres. pic.twitter.com/6ederj7U7x — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 21, 2022

"We weren't good enough. It's that simple."



Nikita Zadorov shares his thoughts on tonight's loss to Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/ZN7vAY7D6O — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 21, 2022