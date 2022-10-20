Projected Lines: CGY vs BUF

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames vs Buffalo Sabres

Scotiabank Saddledome

Calgary, Alberta

Calgary looks to keep their W train rolling as the Sabres are in town tonight. Doesn’t look like there will be any major shakeups to their successful formula, including in the blue paint where Jacob Markstrom is expected to start his second in a row.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

Optional morning skate for Calgary ahead of tonight’s game with Buffalo.



Looks like Jacob Markstrom starting in goal. Starter’s net is empty with Dan Vladar in the visitor’s crease. #Flames — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) October 20, 2022

Noah Hanifin missed yesterday’s practice due to an undisclosed minor illness and also did not take part in today’s optional morning skate, but indications seem to be he’ll be ready to go tonight after two rest days. If not, Connor Mackey may draw into the lineup.

This will leave the lines and pairings set as follows:

FORWARDS 1: Huberdeau-Lindholm-Toffoli

FORWARDS 2: Dube-Kadri-Mangiapane

FORWARDS 3: Coleman-Backlund-Lewis

FORWARDS 4: Lucic-Rooney-Ritchie

DEFENSE 1: Hanifin-Andersson

DEFENSE 2: Weegar-Tanev

DEFENSE 3: Zadorov-Stone

GOALTENDERS:

Vladar

Markstrom (Starter)