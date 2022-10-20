 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Projected Lines: CGY vs BUF

By MilhouseFirehouse
NHL: OCT 18 Golden Knights at Flames Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames vs Buffalo Sabres

Scotiabank Saddledome

Calgary, Alberta

Calgary looks to keep their W train rolling as the Sabres are in town tonight. Doesn’t look like there will be any major shakeups to their successful formula, including in the blue paint where Jacob Markstrom is expected to start his second in a row.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

Noah Hanifin missed yesterday’s practice due to an undisclosed minor illness and also did not take part in today’s optional morning skate, but indications seem to be he’ll be ready to go tonight after two rest days. If not, Connor Mackey may draw into the lineup.

This will leave the lines and pairings set as follows:

FORWARDS 1: Huberdeau-Lindholm-Toffoli

FORWARDS 2: Dube-Kadri-Mangiapane

FORWARDS 3: Coleman-Backlund-Lewis

FORWARDS 4: Lucic-Rooney-Ritchie

DEFENSE 1: Hanifin-Andersson

DEFENSE 2: Weegar-Tanev

DEFENSE 3: Zadorov-Stone

GOALTENDERS:

Vladar

Markstrom (Starter)

