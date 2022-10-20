 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Flames Extend Vladar

Dan The Man!

By MilhouseFirehouse
NHL: OCT 15 Flames at Oilers Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Flames have reached an extension with backup netminder Dan Vladar.

Per Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff:

The extension will see Vladar in Calgary colours for two seasons beyond this one. He went 13-6-2 with a 2.75 Goals Against Average and 0.906 Save Percentage last year and won his only start so far this year against the Oilers. Head Cach Darryl Sutter has sugested he’ll start on game per week as this season progresses.

