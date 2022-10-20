Flames Extend Vladar

The Flames have reached an extension with backup netminder Dan Vladar.

Per Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff:

Hearing #Flames and G Dan Vladar have reached an extension: 2 years x $2.2 million.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 20, 2022

The extension will see Vladar in Calgary colours for two seasons beyond this one. He went 13-6-2 with a 2.75 Goals Against Average and 0.906 Save Percentage last year and won his only start so far this year against the Oilers. Head Cach Darryl Sutter has sugested he’ll start on game per week as this season progresses.