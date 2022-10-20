HOTN: Trevor Lewis From Jonathan Huberdeau & An Official?

Highlight Of The Night

It wasn’t the Flames night as they were kind of a hot mess on defence and between the pipes. However, there was a few seconds in the second period where Calgary got a goal to beat the buzzer and it helped carry the momentum into the third and final period.

Buffalo was attempting to clear the zone with a 4-1 lead and under 20 seconds to intermission. The puck would leave a Sabres stick and be kicked by the referee right onto Jonathan Huberdeau’s stick. Huberdeau would then find a wide open Trevor Lewis who did not miss and the Calgary would go into the locker room down only two as opposed to what seemed like an insurmountable three goal deficit at the time. Give it a look!