Preview: Flames Look To Remain One Of The Few Unbeaten As Buffalo Visits Calgary

Calgary Flames vs Buffalo Sabres, 7:30 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Calgary Flames 3-0-0 (6 pts) - Buffalo Sabres 2-1-0 (4 pts)

TV: SN1 - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-101) Buffalo (-120) O/U: 6.5

The Flames will try to match their best start since 2009-10 when they go for their fourth straight win to open the season on Thursday night. The Flames are finding ways to win early this season, whether it’s coming out hot (Edmonton) and holding on or trailing early (Vegas) and coming back to win it late.

The Flames were certainly a team with a lot of expectations and eyes on them after their very active offseason, but everything seems to be falling into place. All of the Flames newcomers are making a daily impact and Calgary is getting solid contributions throughout the lineup. Where Calgary is getting a lot of solid play in from their second line. Nazem Kadri, Andrew Mangiapane and Dillon Dube have really been driving the Flames bus with their consistent and remarkable play in all three games so far this season.

Buffalo has done themselves a favour by coming out of the gate 2-1-0 and getting wins over quality opponents like Ottawa and Edmonton on the young season. Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch (part of the return for Jack Eichel) have been the straw that has been stirring the Buffalo drink this season, collecting five of the 11 goals the Sabres have scored so far. Buffalo is in the middle of a four game road swing with their hardest game (Flames) staring them right in the face after an impressive 4-2 victory over the Oilers to start it off.

Speaking of trips, the Flames aren’t going on one any time soon. Tonight is game two of an eight game homestand for Calgary that could really see them get a little cushion in the Pacific Division if all goes according to plan. The Sabres may have a little to say about that though as they’ve been the victor in three of the last four games they’ve played in Calgary.

Puck drop is at 7:30 PM MT from the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Head To Head Calgary Flames Buffalo Sabres 3-0-0 Record 2-1-0 6 Points 4 1st Pacific Division 4th Atlantic 12 GF 11 8 GA 7 33.3 (5th) PP 8.3 (28th) 83.3 (12th) PK 84.6 (11th) Backlund (2) Goals Leader Dahlin (3) Kadri (4) Points Leader Dahlin (4) Lucic (4) PIM Lyubushkin (8) Vladar (.897) Save% Anderson (.972) 43-54-16 Overall VS 54-43-16 NA Last 5 NA

Starting Goalies

Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 2-0-0, 2.50 GAA, .891 Sv%

Buffalo: Anderson (E)- 1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .972 Sv%

Injury Report

Calgary: Kylington (Out/Personal)

Buffalo: Lybushkin (Day to Day/LBI)

Game Social

View From The Other Bench

SBN Buffalo Sabres Coverage: Die By The Blade

Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: A Win in Edmonton https://t.co/OrC5Ux4ppD — Die By The Blade (@diebytheblade) October 19, 2022

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 3 - Vegas Golden Knights 2

Buffalo Sabres 4 - Edmonton Oilers 2

Last Time They Tangled

3/18/22: Calgary Flames 0 - Buffalo Sabres 1

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

MacKenzie Weegar (D): 3 points in first 3 games of the season

Buffalo Sabres

Alex Tuch (F): 3 points in 3 games this season