The Morning After Vegas: Hot Start For The Flames

The Morning After

Recap - NHL Standings

Tidbits

-Flames Are Hot: Calgary is now 3-0-0 on the season after last night's victory, it's also the best start they've had since the 2009-10 season. That season the Darryl Sutter led Flames were 4-0-0 before they suffered their first loss.

-Eichel Not Hot: Jack Eichel had scored in seven straight games against the Flames coming into last night, but that streak is over. Eichel was left of the score sheet completely with 0 SOG.

-Like Penalties?: What mess of a game with the trips to the penalty box. The final total would be 10, but Vegas took six straight penalties in the second period alone. Calgary would make them pay by scoring twice on the PP in the second period.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

Darryl Sutter shares his thoughts on the comeback win over Vegas, the strong play of the Lucic-Rooney-Ritchie line, and the power play. pic.twitter.com/b1lu0BhYAE — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 19, 2022

"I just wanted to make sure I made a hard play to the net and it worked out."



Pickles came up big on the game-winning goal against Vegas. pic.twitter.com/V2IGNlHq3y — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 19, 2022

"A real resilient group, coming back and winning that game."



Kevin Rooney checks in on the @original16beer Post-Game Show after the gutsy 3-2 victory over Vegas. pic.twitter.com/kOvqGa4cNU — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 19, 2022

"We're not going to quit. We're going to work hard all game."



Jonathan Huberdeau shares his thoughts on the comeback win over Vegas. pic.twitter.com/rdtqZXhN95 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 19, 2022