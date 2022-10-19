 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Morning After Vegas: Hot Start For The Flames

Calgary is closing in on their best start in a while.

By markparkinson14 and GordieTaylor
NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Calgary Flames Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 3 - Vegas Golden Knights 2

Recap - NHL Standings

Tidbits

-Flames Are Hot: Calgary is now 3-0-0 on the season after last night's victory, it's also the best start they've had since the 2009-10 season. That season the Darryl Sutter led Flames were 4-0-0 before they suffered their first loss.

-Eichel Not Hot: Jack Eichel had scored in seven straight games against the Flames coming into last night, but that streak is over. Eichel was left of the score sheet completely with 0 SOG.

-Like Penalties?: What mess of a game with the trips to the penalty box. The final total would be 10, but Vegas took six straight penalties in the second period alone. Calgary would make them pay by scoring twice on the PP in the second period.

