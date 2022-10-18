Projected Lines: VGK @ CGY

Projected Lines
Calgary Flames vs Vegas Golden Knights
Scotiabank Saddledome
Calgary, Alberta
Only one lineup change is expected tonight when the Flames lok for their third win in a row to start the season. That swap is in the blue paint, as Jacob Markstrom subs back into the starter’s spot for his second of the year.
Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:
Jacob Markstrom starting tonight vs. Vegas. #Flames— Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) October 18, 2022
This will leave the lines and pairings set as follows:
FORWARDS 1: Huberdeau-Lindholm-Toffoli
FORWARDS 2: Dube-Kadri-Mangiapane
FORWARDS 3: Coleman-Backlund-Lewis
FORWARDS 4: Lucic-Rooney-Ritchie
DEFENSE 1: Hanifin-Andersson
DEFENSE 2: Weegar-Tanev
DEFENSE 3: Zadorov-Stone
GOALTENDERS:
Vladar
Markstrom (Starter)
