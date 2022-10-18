 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Projected Lines: VGK @ CGY

By MilhouseFirehouse
/ new
Vegas Golden Knights v Calgary Flames Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames vs Vegas Golden Knights

Scotiabank Saddledome

Calgary, Alberta

Only one lineup change is expected tonight when the Flames lok for their third win in a row to start the season. That swap is in the blue paint, as Jacob Markstrom subs back into the starter’s spot for his second of the year.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

This will leave the lines and pairings set as follows:

FORWARDS 1: Huberdeau-Lindholm-Toffoli

FORWARDS 2: Dube-Kadri-Mangiapane

FORWARDS 3: Coleman-Backlund-Lewis

FORWARDS 4: Lucic-Rooney-Ritchie

DEFENSE 1: Hanifin-Andersson

DEFENSE 2: Weegar-Tanev

DEFENSE 3: Zadorov-Stone

GOALTENDERS:

Vladar

Markstrom (Starter)

