Projected Lines: VGK @ CGY

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames vs Vegas Golden Knights

Scotiabank Saddledome

Calgary, Alberta

Only one lineup change is expected tonight when the Flames lok for their third win in a row to start the season. That swap is in the blue paint, as Jacob Markstrom subs back into the starter’s spot for his second of the year.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

Jacob Markstrom starting tonight vs. Vegas. #Flames — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) October 18, 2022

This will leave the lines and pairings set as follows:

FORWARDS 1: Huberdeau-Lindholm-Toffoli

FORWARDS 2: Dube-Kadri-Mangiapane

FORWARDS 3: Coleman-Backlund-Lewis

FORWARDS 4: Lucic-Rooney-Ritchie

DEFENSE 1: Hanifin-Andersson

DEFENSE 2: Weegar-Tanev

DEFENSE 3: Zadorov-Stone

GOALTENDERS:

Vladar

Markstrom (Starter)