HOTN: Mikael Backlund Sinks The Game Winner

Highlight Of The Night

The Flames looked like they were in trouble for a bit tonight, but a slew of Vegas penalties in the second period allowed Calgary to climb back into this game and come out with a 3-2 victory.

One Flames player that was solid from start to finish was Mikael Backlund. The Calgary centre logged 17:17 of ice time, had three hits and two SOG. He was everywhere on the ice and his patience and heady play was rewarded as he fired home a pass from MacKenzie Weegar late in the third for the game winner.