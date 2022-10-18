Preview: Flames Try To Extend Their Winning Streak To Three As Vegas Visits Calgary

Calgary Flames vs Vegas Golden Knights, 7 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Calgary Flames 2-0-0 (4 pts) - Vegas Golden Knights 3-0-0 (6 pts)

TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-120) Vegas (-102) O/U: 6.5

The Flames and Golden Knights are putting their undefeated records on the line for the top spot in the Pacific Division tonight. The Flames and schedule makers could use a sit down talk as Calgary has had to run through Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid and now Jack Eichel to start the season. The good news is Calgary is now at home until November 7th, a run of eight straight at the Saddledome. So maybe there aren’t too many gripes with the schedule makers so far.

When it comes to the Flames so far it’s quite a time to be alive. The Flames have had to insert Michael Stone into the lineup due to Oliver Kylington being out for personal reasons. Stone has stepped into the lineup and not only been serviceable, but downright solid. He currently leads the Flames in points, yes you read that right, and the pairing of Stone and Nikita Zadorov has been flawless. Who’d have thought after all the moving and shaking this offseason that Michael Stone would be the guy we’d be talking about right now? If you said you did, you’re a liar.

As for Vegas, nothing is easy for this squad as they are loaded with injuries to key players, like their goaltenders. Robyn Lehner is out for the entire 2022-23 season with a hip injury and backup Laurent Brossoit is out after having offseason hip surgery as well. That leaves Vegas with the lightly tested Logan Thompson to hold down the fort. He’s doing just fine. Thompson has won both of his starts this season and he performed very well last season in his 19 starts between the pipes (17-10-5, 2.68 GAA, .914 SV%).

The Golden Knights have owned the Flames since the came into the league, mainly in Vegas, but the Flames are turning it around slightly. Last season Calgary went 1-2-0 against Vegas, splitting the two games at the Saddledome.

Puck drop is at 7 PM MT from the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Head To Head Calgary Flames Vegas Golden Knights 2-0-0 Record 3-0-0 4 Points 6 2nd Pacific Division 1st Pacific 9 GF 10 6 GA 5 33.3 (6th) PP 25.0 (12th) 75.0 (20th) PK 85.7 (11th) Stone (3) Points Marchesault (3) Stone (1) Goals Marchessault (3) Andersson (4) PIM Kessel (4) Vladar (.889) Save% Thompson (.947) 4-10-0 Overall VS 10-4-0 NA Last Meeting NA

Starting Goalies

Calgary: Markstrom (E): 1-0-0, 3.00 GAA, .880 SV%

Vegas: Thompson (E): 2-0-0, 1.50 GAA, .947 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: Kylington (IR-Personal)

Vegas: Weber (IR-LT-Ankle), Lehner (IR-LT-Hip), Brossoit (IR-LT-Hip), Patrick (IR-LT-UBI)

Game Social

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 4 - Edmonton Oilers 3

Vegas Golden Knights 5 - Seattle Kraken 2

Players to Watch

Calgary Flames

Nazem Kadri (C): 3 points in his first two games with Calgary

Vegas Golden Knights

Jonathan Marchessault (C): 3 goals in first three games this season