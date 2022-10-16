 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Morning After Edmonton: Michael Stone Had Quite An Impact

The Flames defenceman carried the team last night.

By markparkinson14
Calgary Flames v Edmonton Oilers Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 4 - Edmonton Oilers 3

Tidbits

-Multi Stone: Michael Stone picked a good time to fire up a multi point game. Stone 's 1 goal, 2 assist performance helped the Flames take down the Oilers 4-3 Saturday night. The last time he had a multi point game was April 6th last year against Anaheim.

-First Marker: Nazem Kadri has been a hit with the Flames so far and his second period goal was his first as a Flame, giving him points in his first two games with Calgary.

-Vladar Time?- Dan Vladar got the start last night and stopped 26 of the 29 shots that came his way to get the Flames to 2-0. Jacob Markstrom has struggled against Edmonton over the years, so Calgary gave their backup the start. It was the first time he's started against Edmonton and he earned his first career victory over the Oilers.

