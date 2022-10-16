The Morning After Edmonton: Michael Stone Had Quite An Impact

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 4 - Edmonton Oilers 3

NHL Standings

Tidbits

-Multi Stone: Michael Stone picked a good time to fire up a multi point game. Stone 's 1 goal, 2 assist performance helped the Flames take down the Oilers 4-3 Saturday night. The last time he had a multi point game was April 6th last year against Anaheim.

-First Marker: Nazem Kadri has been a hit with the Flames so far and his second period goal was his first as a Flame, giving him points in his first two games with Calgary.

-Vladar Time?- Dan Vladar got the start last night and stopped 26 of the 29 shots that came his way to get the Flames to 2-0. Jacob Markstrom has struggled against Edmonton over the years, so Calgary gave their backup the start. It was the first time he's started against Edmonton and he earned his first career victory over the Oilers.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"I thought we played a really strong game."#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter shares his thoughts on the win in Edmonton. pic.twitter.com/Wxfn04xJzs — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 16, 2022

"Happy with the way we played."



Nazem Kadri speaks with the media after the 4-3 win over the Oilers. pic.twitter.com/bSUx0uaqtV — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 16, 2022