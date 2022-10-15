Projected Lines: CGY @ EDM

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames @ Edmonton Oilers

Rogers Place

Edmonton, Alberta

The Battle of Alberta opens up the first of three tonight as the Flames visit the Oilers! After dealing with an illness at practice earlier in the week, the Flames will yield the blue paint from usual starter Jacob Markstrom.

Per Brendan Parker of Flames TV:

Darryl Sutter confirms Dan Vladar will start tonight vs. Edmonton. — Brendan Parker (@BParkerTV) October 15, 2022

Backup Dan Vladar posted a 0.92 Save Percentage in the preseason and will look to keep those numbers up in Edmonton. He went 13-6-2 with a 2.75 Goals Against Average and 0.906 Save Percentage last year.

Skater lineups won’t change from the 5-3 home opener win against the Avalanche.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

Lineups are in from Edmonton.#Flames not making any changes from Thursday night. Adam Ruzicka and Connor Mackey healthy scratches.



Foegele and Yamamoto in the lineup for the Oilers. — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) October 16, 2022

This will leave the lines and pairings set as follows:

FORWARDS 1: Huberdeau-Lindholm-Toffoli

FORWARDS 2: Dube-Kadri-Mangiapane

FORWARDS 3: Coleman-Backlund-Lewis

FORWARDS 4: Lucic-Rooney-Ritchie

DEFENSE 1: Hanifin-Andersson

DEFENSE 2: Weegar-Tanev

DEFENSE 3: Zadorov-Stone

GOALTENDERS:

Vladar (Starter)

Markstrom