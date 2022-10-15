 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Projected Lines: CGY @ EDM

Checking in at warmups from Rogers Place!

By MilhouseFirehouse
NHL: MAY 22 Playoffs Round 2 Game 3 - Flames at Oilers Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames @ Edmonton Oilers

Rogers Place

Edmonton, Alberta

The Battle of Alberta opens up the first of three tonight as the Flames visit the Oilers! After dealing with an illness at practice earlier in the week, the Flames will yield the blue paint from usual starter Jacob Markstrom.

Per Brendan Parker of Flames TV:

Backup Dan Vladar posted a 0.92 Save Percentage in the preseason and will look to keep those numbers up in Edmonton. He went 13-6-2 with a 2.75 Goals Against Average and 0.906 Save Percentage last year.

Skater lineups won’t change from the 5-3 home opener win against the Avalanche.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

This will leave the lines and pairings set as follows:

FORWARDS 1: Huberdeau-Lindholm-Toffoli

FORWARDS 2: Dube-Kadri-Mangiapane

FORWARDS 3: Coleman-Backlund-Lewis

FORWARDS 4: Lucic-Rooney-Ritchie

DEFENSE 1: Hanifin-Andersson

DEFENSE 2: Weegar-Tanev

DEFENSE 3: Zadorov-Stone

GOALTENDERS:

Vladar (Starter)

Markstrom

