The Morning After Colorado: 700 Club For Darryl Sutter

Lots to take away from last night's 5-3 victory over the Avalanche.

NHL: SEP 28 Oilers at Flames Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 5 - Colorado Avalanche 3

Tidbits

-700: Darryl Sutter joined some elite company last night, collecting his 700th career win. The victory ties him with Mike Babcock as the 10th most winningest coach in NHL history.

-Newcomers Impress: The Flames newest acquisitions were front and centre in Calgary’s 5-3 victory last night. MacKenzie Weegar (2), Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri each collected a point in their first games as members of the Flames.

-Another Streak Is Dead: Coming into last night the Flames hadn’t won an opening night game since 2009 (12 straight losses), but it is no longer the case. You can fire that, along with the “can’t win in Anaheim” narratives right into the sun.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

