The Morning After Colorado: 700 Club For Darryl Sutter

The Morning After

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-700: Darryl Sutter joined some elite company last night, collecting his 700th career win. The victory ties him with Mike Babcock as the 10th most winningest coach in NHL history.

-Newcomers Impress: The Flames newest acquisitions were front and centre in Calgary’s 5-3 victory last night. MacKenzie Weegar (2), Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri each collected a point in their first games as members of the Flames.

-Another Streak Is Dead: Coming into last night the Flames hadn’t won an opening night game since 2009 (12 straight losses), but it is no longer the case. You can fire that, along with the “can’t win in Anaheim” narratives right into the sun.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"It means a lot. It means I've coached four good teams."#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter on hitting 700 career wins tonight. pic.twitter.com/E1KRzzXJme — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 14, 2022

“I felt so in the moment.”



MacKenzie Weegar reflects on the 5-3 win over Colorado at the ‘Dome. pic.twitter.com/USxru6eDqe — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 14, 2022