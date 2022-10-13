 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Projected Lines: COL@ CGY- Season Opener

By MilhouseFirehouse
/ new
NHL: OCT 07 Jets at Flames Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Projected Lines

Colorado Avalanche @ Calgary Flames

7:00PM Scotiabank Saddledome

Hope springs eternal for all clubs in game one of 82, so let’s see who’s bringing the optimism to start the fresh season!

The only major news is in the blue paint, where after missing Wednesday’s practice with an undisclosed illness it should still be Jacob Markstrom starting tonight.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

Aside from the top line we don’t have many established formations to go with at this early point so starting from scratch for the regular season we’ll go with the lineup from morning skate!

Per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960:

FORWARDS 1: Huberdeau-Lindholm-Toffoli

FORWARDS 2: Dube-Kadri-Mangiapane

FORWARDS 3: Coleman-Backlund-Lewis

FORWARDS 4: Lucic-Rooney-Ritchie

DEFENSE 1: Hanifin-Andersson

DEFENSE 2: Weegar-Tanev

DEFENSE 3: Zadorov-Stone

GOALTENDERS:

Markstrom (Probable to start)

Vladar

More From Matchsticks and Gasoline

Loading comments...