Projected Lines: COL@ CGY- Season Opener

Projected Lines

Colorado Avalanche @ Calgary Flames

7:00PM Scotiabank Saddledome

Hope springs eternal for all clubs in game one of 82, so let’s see who’s bringing the optimism to start the fresh season!

The only major news is in the blue paint, where after missing Wednesday’s practice with an undisclosed illness it should still be Jacob Markstrom starting tonight.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

Jacob Markstrom is on the ice and in the starter’s net at morning skate. Missed practice yesterday with illness.



Looks like he’ll get the start on night one vs. Colorado. #Flames — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) October 13, 2022

Aside from the top line we don’t have many established formations to go with at this early point so starting from scratch for the regular season we’ll go with the lineup from morning skate!

Per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960:

#Flames holding optional morning skate ahead of home and season-opener vs. #GoAvsGo. Projected line-up ⬇️



Huberdeau-Lindholm-Toffoli

Dube-Kadri-Mangiapane

Coleman-Backlund-Lewis

Lucic-Rooney-Ritchie



Hanifin-Andersson

Weegar-Tanev

Zadorov-Stone



Markstrom (Starter)

Vladar pic.twitter.com/xl6wCC4kHl — Derek Wills (@Fan960Wills) October 13, 2022

FORWARDS 1: Huberdeau-Lindholm-Toffoli

FORWARDS 2: Dube-Kadri-Mangiapane

FORWARDS 3: Coleman-Backlund-Lewis

FORWARDS 4: Lucic-Rooney-Ritchie

DEFENSE 1: Hanifin-Andersson

DEFENSE 2: Weegar-Tanev

DEFENSE 3: Zadorov-Stone

GOALTENDERS:

Markstrom (Probable to start)

Vladar