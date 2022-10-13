HOTN: Rasmus Andersson With A.......Breakaway Goal?

Highlight Of The Night

The Flames were able to exorcise their opening night demons with a 5-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night and end the longest opening night losing streak in NHL history.

Part of the reason they were able to get that victory was due to the play of all three of the Flames newcomers, but MacKenzie Weegar was VERY noticeable on the ice. His second assist of the night gave Rasmus Andersson a rare defenceman breakway, putting Calgary up 3-1. Weegar blocked a shot and found Andersson coming out of the penalty box, springing him for the one on one chance that Andersson didn’t miss. He waited out Pavel Francouz perfectly and buried his first of the season.