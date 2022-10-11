Calgary Re-signs Michael Stone

Like the run rising and sun setting or water being wet, the Calgary Flames have signed defenceman Michael Stone to a one year, two-way deal worth $750,000.

If you're confused and think it's 2018 or 2019 or 2020 or, you get the point, it's because Stone and Flames have been doing this dance for what seems like forever.

This signing was inevitable as Stone had a very solid preseaon and not to mention post season with the Flames in 2022. He also adds much needed depth to a defence grouping that will be without Oliver Kylington for the foreseeable future due to a family issue.

Stone will join Rasmus Andersson, Noah Hanifin, Nikita Zadorov, Mackenzie Weegar, Connor Mackey, Chris Tanev and Nicolas Meloche as those manning the blue line in front of Jacob Markstrom. Clearly some of those players will be healthy scratches and or sent to the Wranglers at some point, but it's good to see the Flames with more NHL quality depth on defence.