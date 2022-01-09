News On Fire, 1/9: Tkachuk Passes Conroy, Kane On Waivers, Pacific Division Scores & Schedule

News On Fire
Calgary Flames Latest
-Tkachuk passes Conroy on Flames scoring list (Calgary Herald)
-What’s next after the Flames bad road trip? (The Athletic)
NHL News
-NHL All Star Game rosters selected
-NHL communities to honor Connecticut teen who died
-Sharks terminate Kane’s contract
-Dallas defenceman Klingberg unhappy with negotiations
-Top 25 Fantasy Hockey lines
Pacific Division Round Up
-Who’s to blame for the goaltending in Edmonton? (Copper & Blue)
-Fleury and Hawks defeat Golden Knights (Knights On Ice)
-Seven Questions about the Canucks (Nucks Misconduct)
Pacific Division Scores (1/8)
San Jose Sharks 3 @ Philadelphia Flyers (OT)
Chicago Blackhawks 2 @ Vegas Golden Knights 1
NY Rangers 4 @ Anaheim Ducks 1
Detroit Red Wings 0 @ LA Kings 4
Pacific Division Schedule (1/9)
Detroit Red Wings @ Anaheim Ducks
