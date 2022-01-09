 clock menu more-arrow no yes

News On Fire, 1/9: Tkachuk Passes Conroy, Kane On Waivers, Pacific Division Scores & Schedule

It’s time for an NHL news roundup.

By markparkinson14
News On Fire

Calgary Flames Latest

-Tkachuk passes Conroy on Flames scoring list (Calgary Herald)

-What’s next after the Flames bad road trip? (The Athletic)

NHL News

-NHL All Star Game rosters selected

-NHL communities to honor Connecticut teen who died

-Sharks terminate Kane’s contract

-Dallas defenceman Klingberg unhappy with negotiations

-Top 25 Fantasy Hockey lines

Pacific Division Round Up

-Who’s to blame for the goaltending in Edmonton? (Copper & Blue)

-Fleury and Hawks defeat Golden Knights (Knights On Ice)

-Seven Questions about the Canucks (Nucks Misconduct)

Pacific Division Scores (1/8)

San Jose Sharks 3 @ Philadelphia Flyers (OT)

Chicago Blackhawks 2 @ Vegas Golden Knights 1

NY Rangers 4 @ Anaheim Ducks 1

Detroit Red Wings 0 @ LA Kings 4

Pacific Division Schedule (1/9)

Detroit Red Wings @ Anaheim Ducks

