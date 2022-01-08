The Morning After Carolina: Erik Gudbranson Accomplished A First Last Night

The Morning After

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-Birthday Boy: Erik Gudbranson looked up in the third period and saw a streaking Johnny Gaudreau. The Flames defenceman hit Gaudreau in stride and just like that puck was in the back of the net. It’s the first time in his 12 year NHL career he’s gotten a point on his birthday.

-New Streak: Speaking of Gaudreau, his goal last night got Calgary within a goal at 4-3. That marker continued his dominance on the road, getting his road points streak to 12 out of the last 13 games away from the Dome.

-Road Woes-ish: The Flames loss to the Hurricanes was their third in a row. It’s only the second time this season and believe it or not, it’s the first time they’ve lost three in a row away from home all season. Which isn’t terrible considering they’ve played 22 games on the road and are 13-7-2.

Highlights

Post Game

"I'm not disappointed in that at all. We fought back."#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter shares his thoughts on tonight's game vs. the Hurricanes. pic.twitter.com/HiClijOpF3 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 8, 2022