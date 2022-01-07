HOTN: Go Johnny Go!

Highlight Of The Night

Well, that wasn’t the best effort as a whole by the Flames, but one Johnny Gaudreau gave Calgary the push they needed in the third period. Calgary was down 4-2, but Erik Gudbranson was able to spring Johnny Gaudreau and the rest was history. Gaudreau would come flying in on the break away and fire an absolute rocket past Frederik Andersen to give Calgary some momentum, but alas the Flames couldn’t pull it out. At least Gaudreau was able to give the fans something to cheer about and continue his fantastic run on the road.