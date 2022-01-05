Behind Enemy Lines, Ep. 6: Getting To Know The Tampa Bay Lightning

Behind Enemy Lines Podcast

In the latest episode of Behind Enemy Lines we sat down Justin from Raw Charge (@rawcharge) to get to know the Lightning before their contest with the Flames. Topics ranged from how good is Tampa really to the state of hockey in Florida to the pesky goal that didn’t count in 2004.

Episode 6, Hosted By: Mark