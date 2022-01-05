The Morning After Florida: Former Flame Sets A Career High

The Morning After
Calgary Flames 2 - Florida Panthers 6
Tidbits
-Tough Guy Turned Goal Scorer: Remember Ryan Lomberg and all his truculence? Well, all the talk before the contest was about no Sam Bennett against the Flames. It should have been about Ryan Lomberg. The former Flame scored his third of the season, which is a career high for the Florida Panther.
-11 On The Road: Johnny Gaudreau scored one of the Flames two goals last night giving him a point in 11 straight road games.
-Just Offensive: The Panthers hung 6 on the Flames tonight and that’s been a theme for this group at home. During their current 4 game home/win streak they’ve scored more than four goals in every game for a total of 24 goals over those four games.
Highlights
Post Game Reaction
"You give up that many goals, you're not going to win."#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter gives his assessment on tonight's game vs. the Panthers. pic.twitter.com/PkpHhgDJS6— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 5, 2022
"We've got to be better in all areas of our game if we want to beat teams like that."— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 5, 2022
Chris Tanev and Matthew Tkachuk look back on tonight's loss in Florida. pic.twitter.com/y2mh0HcwnW
