 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

HOTN: Johnny Gaudreau Is Fast

Johnny Gaudreau’s breakaway goal was another in a line of pretty goals scored by the Flames forward.

By markparkinson14
/ new
Calgary Flames v Florida Panthers Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

Highlight Of The Night

Calgary Flames 2 - Florida Panthers 6

The Flames needed a spark as they found themselves down 1-0 early in the first period and Johnny Gaudreau was just the guy to do it.

Since coming back from Covid Protocol Gaudreau has scored in all three games and has seven points over that stretch. At the end of the night his goal couldn’t help get the Flames over the hump, but it got them knotted at 1-1 and provided Flames fans with something to cheer about. Check it out.

More From Matchsticks and Gasoline

Loading comments...