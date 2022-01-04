HOTN: Johnny Gaudreau Is Fast

Highlight Of The Night

The Flames needed a spark as they found themselves down 1-0 early in the first period and Johnny Gaudreau was just the guy to do it.

Since coming back from Covid Protocol Gaudreau has scored in all three games and has seven points over that stretch. At the end of the night his goal couldn’t help get the Flames over the hump, but it got them knotted at 1-1 and provided Flames fans with something to cheer about. Check it out.